Baldwin track teams start seasons

Baldwin's Robert Watkins is back for another season as Panther coach (File photo)

BALDWIN – Spring sports have begun and Baldwin track coaches Robert Watkins and Scott Pedigo have returned to their posts and will prepare the Panthers for a season of West Michigan D League jamborees.

Practices began on Monday and Baldwin hopes to start competing in April. Five boys and three girls were out for practices on Monday.

“Basketball just got done and I didn’t have any of the basketball players who signed up,” Watkins said. “We’re anticipating getting a few more. We try to get everyone in shape and figure out, particularly for the newcomers, what events they’re going to run. We want them to get used to a routine.

“As always, we practice for three weeks and then we go into a spring break. We’ll start competing in mid-April. We’ll be waiting on Mother Nature and see when we can get some running in.”

Athletic director JJ Eads since it’s likely there won’t be baseball or softball again this spring. There were eight who signed up for baseball but Eads wasn’t sure how many for sure were going to stick around. Aaron Richard has been coach the past two seasons, there also weren’t enough players to field team last year.

Eads mentioned the possibility of maybe having camps or something to get more interest in baseball.

Only two girls signed up for softball, Eads said.