Right now, you can get $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3070 — taking it down to the lowest price we've ever seen!. The 2022 ROG Zephyrus G15 is nearing launch, so we're starting to see the 2021 model get a whole lot cheaper. This is a great time to pick one up — especially as the potent power in these is still more than enough for AAA gaming for years to come.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO