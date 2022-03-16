ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fatal crash involving bus carrying college golf team, death toll unclear

By Mark Lungariello
 5 days ago

Several people were killed in a head-on crash in Texas on Tuesday, when a bus carrying a college’s golf team and a truck collided on a thoroughfare.

The University of the Southwest confirmed the crash in a Facebook post , saying members of the school’s men’s and women’s golf teams were passengers.

“The university is currently attempting to notify family members of those involved in the accident,” the post stated. “Counseling and religious services will be available to students, faculty, and staff on campus. The university will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The 17-person bus collided with a Ford F-150 head-on, leaving fatalities in both vehicles, the Texas Department of Public Safety told NewsWest9 .

The college didn’t say how many people had died in the crash.

Photos posted on social media by reporters for the network showed the twisted shells of the van and truck on SH 115 and 1788.

The university is a Christian college based in Hobbs, New Mexico, its website states.

