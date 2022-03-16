Cathy Dobbs: We don't live with equality

Kali Nicole Gross’s Feb. 28 op-ed, “The real truth about women who burned at the stake,” with great interest. Ms. Gross is to be commended for her research uncovering this horror. The practice of burning women of color in colonial America was also documented in Terry Barkley’s book “Eve’s Wail.” Mr. Barkley detailed several burnings of enslaved women in the 1700s. An enslaved woman named Eve was burned at the stake in 1746 in Orange County, Va. She was accused and convicted of poisoning her owner to death. Mr. Barkley listed several such burnings starting as early as 1610 in Jamestown. According to his book, “In South Carolina in 1741 a Negro doctor was burned.” In 1714, about 30 enslaved people were burned or hanged in New York.

