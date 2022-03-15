ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Durk “Barbarian,” Kodak Black “Vulnerable” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.22

Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHPK8_0egV0IqR00

Lil Durk’s latest album 7220 ain’t been out but a few seconds and already the Chiraq artist has a second video out in support of his 7th studio album.

This time around Durk creates some new visuals for the album cut “Barbarian” in which Durk flosses cement blocks of cash on a private plane before kicking it with James Harden and Meek Mill during his tour stops. Homie really living his best life right now.

Down in Miami, Kodak Black dresses down in all black as he takes a stroll through his neighborhood by his lonesome all in his feelings in his clip to “Vulnerable.” Least by the end of the video he was giving away hundreds of dollars to the residents of his hood.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Takeoff and Rich The Kid, NBA YoungBoy and more.

LIL DURK – “BARBARIAN”

KODAK BLACK – “VULNERABLE”

TAKEOFF & RICH THE KID – “CRYPTO”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “I GOT THE BAG”

FENIX FLEXIN – “DEAD HOMIES”

LIL ZAY OSAMA – “F*CK MY COUSIN”

SADA BABY – “HARDKORE HOLLY”

MOOSKI – “SOUL BLEED”

