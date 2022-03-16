ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden is not 'relevant' to meeting challenge of Ukraine: Ratcliffe

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday how the world's view of the Biden administration has shifted. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Why the U.S. isn't more involved as the world's superpower is because the world's expectations, certainly our allies expectations for Joe Biden and his administration, have been...

