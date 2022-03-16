ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Reigning champion Tim Beardmore off to a flier in Friction Hydraulic Series

By Russell Youll
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning champion Tim Beardmore got the defence of his Friction Hydraulic Series off to the perfect start with victory in Wrekinsport Cycling Club’s Chris Edwards Hilly 18 time trial. Like all competitors, Beardmore suffered on a gruelling opening leg which sapped the strength thanks to a roaring headwind...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Hydraulic#Cycling Club#Friction Hydraulic Series#Stafford Triathlon Club#Wrekinsport Cc
