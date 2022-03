Leeds United looked down and out at half-time, but they came back in the second to beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux. Both sides looked dangerous from the get-go, with Podence and Rodrigo threatening early before Bamford’s good opportunity on 12 minutes. He broke into the right channel and looked to catch out the keeper at the near post, and succeeded, but didn’t manage to hit the target.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO