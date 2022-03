A rider has raised more than £25,000 with the help of the equestrian world to fund an aid-giving trip to Poland after seeing two dead Ukrainian children on the news.Stephen Barnes, 44, from Manchester, galvanised the equestrian community, which has donated money to support his trip to the Ukraine-Poland border with volunteers.The group will be delivering horse boxes full of aid such as blankets, clothes and first aid equipment while they also plan to bring back those with an eligible visa to enter the UK under the new Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme, or transport them to a place of...

ANIMALS ・ 15 HOURS AGO