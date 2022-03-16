Comcast offering free and discounted internet options via program

By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

TUPELO • Comcast has announced multiple free and discounted internet options for Tupelo residents through the Federal Communication Committee's Affordable Connectivity Program and the company’s own broadband adoption program, Internet Essentials.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible low-income households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet service ($75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands). Comcast is making ACP credits available for all of the company’s Xfinity Internet speed tiers, including Internet Essentials.

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s low-cost broadband adoption program for low-income households with grammar school, high school, and college students; seniors; veterans; people with disabilities; and residents enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance programs. Since its launch in 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of 10 million Americans to the internet at home.

“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy,” said Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs. “We’re making it simple for both new and existing customers to use ACP credits toward Xfinity Internet services and encourage residents to call us or go online.”

The announcement is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a longer-term replacement for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, designed to help keep families connect to the Internet. Qualifying ACP customers get a $30 per month bill credit toward their internet service.

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. It has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service.

The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials and nonprofit community partners.

For more information visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.