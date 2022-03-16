ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comcast offering free and discounted internet options via program

By Daily Journal reports
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmLPR_0egUvYN000
By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

TUPELO • Comcast has announced multiple free and discounted internet options for Tupelo residents through the Federal Communication Committee's Affordable Connectivity Program and the company’s own broadband adoption program, Internet Essentials.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible low-income households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet service ($75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands). Comcast is making ACP credits available for all of the company’s Xfinity Internet speed tiers, including Internet Essentials.

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s low-cost broadband adoption program for low-income households with grammar school, high school, and college students; seniors; veterans; people with disabilities; and residents enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance programs. Since its launch in 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of 10 million Americans to the internet at home.

“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy,” said Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs. “We’re making it simple for both new and existing customers to use ACP credits toward Xfinity Internet services and encourage residents to call us or go online.”

The announcement is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world.

Newsletters

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a longer-term replacement for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, designed to help keep families connect to the Internet. Qualifying ACP customers get a $30 per month bill credit toward their internet service.

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. It has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service.

The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials and nonprofit community partners.

For more information visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

Comments / 2

Related
Kristen Walters

Federal program gives low-income Americans money to buy computers and pay internet bills -- here's how to get it

StockstudioX/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) With the onset of the global health crisis in early 2020, many Americans came to rely on online services for work, schooling, healthcare, and getting essential supplies into their homes. However, for many low-income Americans, high-speed internet access was a luxury that some families just could not afford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Checks worth $1,500 and $750 go out today

One state is sending out stimulus checks worth $750 and $1,500 to qualifying residents starting today. Over 10,000 residents in Alabama can expect to see these payments starting today, Feb. 28. This money is coming from Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants. The program is run by the Alabama Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
boardingarea.com

If One of These 20 Passwords is Yours, Change it Now!

If you have one of these 20 passwords, you need to change it now! Make sure your airline, hotel, bank, and other accounts are protected!. Over the past few years, we have seen airlines suffer data breaches again and again. Sometimes, these breaches of airlines and hotels have even allowed customers’ passport numbers to be found out. Online security is certainly important for all but if you are using one of these 20 passwords, you are definitely not secure!
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Tupelo Comcast#Internet Essentials#Xfinity#Americans#Project Up
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Chime Bank down, stopping people’s direct deposits

Many Americans that expected direct deposits from Walmart into their Chime bank accounts are seeing issues. Chime Bank is a fintech service that lets people manage their money entirely online while using a Visa debit card. The issue seems to be specifically between Chime and Walmart, which is not helping...
INCOME TAX
DFW Community News

How to Buy Costco Gas Without A Membership

Costco is my favorite place to get gas. Not only is it convenient (I can shop for groceries and fill up at once) but it’s also cheaper than any nearby gas station. With that being said, there is a common misconception that the only way to buy Costco gas is if you have a membership.
DALLAS, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
264
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy