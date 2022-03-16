Cane Ridge’s Brandon Miller Adds Mr. Basketball to his List of Accolades
Brandon Miller has been voted 2022 TSSAA Mr. Basketball for the 1st time in Cane Ridge school history. Miller is an Alabama...rutherfordsource.com
