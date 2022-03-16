Cane Ridge’s Brandon Miller Adds Mr. Basketball to his List of Accolades

Like Joe Burrow before him and Jared Goff before that and Ryan Tannehill even further back, there are concerns about Kenny Pickett's hand size. Yes, we’re doing this. The former Pitt signal caller and top overall QB prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft has been embroiled in the most tedious discussion of the football offseason since before the offseason even began. At the Combine last month, his mitts measured in at a miniscule 8 ½ inches, a measurement that would make them the smallest flippers for any starting quarterback in the National Football League, a full quarter-inch smaller than Taysom Hill’s next-smallest baby palms. (It’s worth noting that Hill is neither a “starter” or a “quarterback.”)

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO