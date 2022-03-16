ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: March 16, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 5 days ago
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event...

Williamson Source

Get Your Tickets Now For The 2022 Hammers & High Heels

The 2022 Hammers & High Heels takes place on May 13th from 6:30 – 11 pm at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064). In March 2022, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) will kick off its 13th Annual Women Build and hold its largest fundraiser of the year, Hammers & High Heels, on May 13, 2022 at The Factory at Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Check Out This New Location of Southerners Coffee

Southerners Coffee first opened in downtown Franklin back in 2019, and now they have their first licensee partnership in Fairview. The original Southerners Coffee shared on social media about the opening of the Fairview location. Owners Troy and Tamara Sands wrote, “Hello Fairview! Troy and Tamara Sands here. We are...
FAIRVIEW, TN
Williamson Source

New Music for You This Week: March 21, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. Dance Fever, the fifth album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release on May 13. Single “My Love” just debuted alongside a video by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Columbia State to Host Tennessee Reconnect Ambassador Training on March 29

Columbia State Community College will host a virtual Tennessee Reconnect Ambassador Training on March 29 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. A Tennessee Reconnect Ambassador is an individual who is linked to business and community members who can provide encouragement and support to adults who may be interested in completing a college credential. The training session will give the tools needed in order to connect potential students to services that can assist them in reaching their educational goals.
COLUMBIA, TN
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Brentwood, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: March 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 21, 2022. 1Check Out This New Location of Southerners Coffee. Southerners Coffee first opened in downtown Franklin back in 2019, and now they have their first licensee partnership in Fairview. Read more. 2TDOT Work Week Road Construction and Lane Closures...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Specially offered evening tour, take a chance to experience the spirits and another unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. Reservations are required by calling...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Announced as Official Healthcare Partner of Nashville Yards

Ascension Saint Thomas has entered into a strategic agreement with Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards entertainment district and music venue, to become a Founding Partner of the 18-acre Nashville Yards as well as the exclusive naming rights partner for the project’s open plaza and green space, to be known as Ascension Saint Thomas Landing. As part of the multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Ascension Saint Thomas will serve as the development’s official healthcare partner.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson County Property Transfers February 28

See where houses sold for February 28 through March 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $448,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Ravin & BELL Construction Celebrate Topping Out of McEwen Northside Block A

Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Ravin, and BELL Construction have announced the topping out of 5001 Aspen Grove Dr. at McEwen Northside. This Class A mixed-use office building anchored by Omnia Partners is the newest addition to the vibrant McEwen Northside district located in the heart of Cool Springs. A ceremony was held on Thursday, March 3rd to celebrate the successful and seamless completion of the structural phase of the building. Representatives from Boyle Nashville, Northwood Ravin, BELL, TMPartners, Kimley-Horn, and KVD Design were in attendance.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

First Horizon Park to Host Clip In 4 The Cure Supporting Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today that First Horizon Park will host Clip In 4 The Cure on Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m. Nashville’s inaugural relay-style cycling event supports cancer initiatives at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Participants can register...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Calling Artists & Musicians: Submit Your Work for Brentwood’s Rites of Spring Event

The Rites of Spring event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is coming soon and organizers are seeking submissions for an art contest and Battle of the Bands. Rites of Spring is a fun, family event celebrating spring, art, and music on March 26 at 6pm. Local bands will perform live for a chance to open at one of the Brentwood Summer concerts. The winner of the art contest will receive a cash prize. Tickets for this all-ages event will be $10 for a single, and $35 for a family (five max per group).
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Charleston-Based Lifestyle Brand to Open in Franklin

The South Carolina-based store Palmetto Moon, which carries a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands will open this summer at the CoolSprings Galleria. In a social media post, The Galleria shared, “Palmetto Moon is a store celebrating the Southern lifestyle with unique gifts, stylish apparel & accessories, collegiate gear, footwear, drinkware and more! Keep an eye out for upcoming Grand Opening Celebration plans!”
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Whiskey Warmer

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Molly Hilton about the upcoming event Whiskey Warmer in Franklin on April 2. Whiskey Warmer is a longstanding event held at the Westhaven Community in Franklin. Each year the event sells out as it benefits the Westhaven Foundation. This year, they will offer a VIP ticket where you can enter one hour early for small bites and special tastings.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

