The Bachelorette Returns This Summer With A New Twist

The rapidity of Smartless’s rise is, frankly, shocking. The celebrity podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett only debuted in the summer of 2020, alongside a glut of other pandemic-era celebrity offerings, but by the end of last year it was the 23rd-most-listened-to podcast as measured by Edison Research, the most reliable independent source on such matters. Last June, when the show was barely a year old, it signed an exclusive multiyear licensing deal with Amazon Music said to be valued at as much as $80 million, and last month, Arnett, Bateman, and Hayes moved to expand the business around Smartless, hiring an executive to lead the development of more podcasts under the newly christened Smartless Media banner. Keeping in step with what’s become another marker of podcast achievement these days, there’s been a live tour spanning six cities, which concluded on February 12.
Comments / 0