ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Bachelorette Returns This Summer With A New Twist

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers ahead for the finale of The Bachelor. There will be not one but two Bachelorettes searching for love this summer. ABC announced that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would become The Bachelorette for the upcoming 19th season. Both women experienced similar heartbreak when Bachelor Clayton Echard...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Tayshia Adams
EW.com

What to Watch: The Masked Singer returns with a new season and new twists

It's hard to believe The Masked Singer is already on season 7, and harder still to believe that it's happening tonight. But here we are, and TV's favorite guessing game is returning with an all-new twist — each new costume will be categorized into one of three groups: The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly. Tonight's premiere episode will feature five new characters from each category duking it out to further themselves in the competition. Tune in on Fox to play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke — who all make their return to The Masked Singer stage this season. Let the games begin!
TV SERIES
E! News

Grown-ish Is Returning for Season 5 With a Twist

Watch: "Black-ish" Star Yara Shahidi Is "So Ready" for College. Black-ish may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to the entire Johnson family. On March 7, Freeform announced that Grown-ish had been renewed for a fifth season. The twist? Now that the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bachelorette#Abc#Bachelor Nation
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Summer House Recap: A Twisted HubbHouse Fairytale

Once upon a time, a group of friends shared a house for the summer in the Hamptons. That’s how the fairy tale that is Summer House started back in 201 . In the chapters since, we’ve seen seen heroes and (mostly) villains come and go. And we’ve even reached the point where the universe of […] The post Summer House Recap: A Twisted HubbHouse Fairytale appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
Vulture

The Marvelous Ms. Marvel Trailer: You Glow Girl!

Between Black Widow and WandaVision, and the upcoming She-Hulk series, Disney+ really is the place to see a female-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now there’s Kamala Khan, played by newcomer Iman Vellani. In the trailer for the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, Kamala is a New Jersey teen with her head in the clouds and Jordan Firstman for a guidance counselor. She’s got crushes, she loves comic books, and she’s about to become a superhero. “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” she tells a friend in the trailer. “That’s a fantasy too.” But soon she’s got some sort of magic bangle giving her some sort of cosmic power, the kind that makes “Blinding Lights” an appropriate needle drop for the trailer. When the Kamala Khan iteration of the Ms. Marvel character debuted in 2014, she was the first Muslim Marvel hero to have her own comic title. And sure enough, the trailer makes it seem like her Muslim identity will be core to the character and story; it shows Kamala praying at a mosque and dancing at a Pakistani wedding. Bisha K. Ali, a screenwriter who worked on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, is credited as the creator of the Ms. Marvel series, which streams June 8 on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Kandi Burruss To Leave 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' If Phaedra Parks Returns

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has made it clear that chances of seeing her and former castmate Phaedra Parks share a screen is less than likely to happen. During an appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the 45-year-old was asked, “if they brought Phaedra back, would you be on the show,” to which the Grammy Award-winning artist quickly answered “No.” The question comes after rumors started to spread that Phaedra was purportedly making a return to the popular series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Superficial Pleasures of Smartless

The rapidity of Smartless’s rise is, frankly, shocking. The celebrity podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett only debuted in the summer of 2020, alongside a glut of other pandemic-era celebrity offerings, but by the end of last year it was the 23rd-most-listened-to podcast as measured by Edison Research, the most reliable independent source on such matters. Last June, when the show was barely a year old, it signed an exclusive multiyear licensing deal with Amazon Music said to be valued at as much as $80 million, and last month, Arnett, Bateman, and Hayes moved to expand the business around Smartless, hiring an executive to lead the development of more podcasts under the newly christened Smartless Media banner. Keeping in step with what’s become another marker of podcast achievement these days, there’s been a live tour spanning six cities, which concluded on February 12.
TECHNOLOGY
Vulture

XXXTentacion Doc Look at Me to Premiere After Five Years

Filmmakers have been trying to make a documentary about the rapper XXXTentacion since before his death. In 2017, Fader Films began working on a film about the controversial figure, who’d become one of the most popular artists of the SoundCloud rap boom, while he faced allegations of abuse from ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. Now, five years later, an XXXTentacion documentary, Look at Me, is set to premiere at South by Southwest March 15. The version of the doc premiering at SXSW, and heading to Hulu afterward on June 10, is still produced by Fader Films, but has changed forms multiple times since 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Pete Davidson Just Really Needs Some Space Right Now

Maybe he got tired of showing up on Ye’s Instagram? Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian will briefly enter a long-distance relationship next week because, per the New York Times, Davidson is scheduled to leave the planet on March 23. He’ll be traveling to the edge of space with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket company as “an honorary guest,” according to a spokeswoman for the company. While Davidson will take this flight for free, the five other passengers on board will be paying for their seats. This will be the company’s fourth time launching humans into space after the company first did so in July 2021. Bezos was on board that flight. Since then, celebrity guests William Shatner and Michael Strahan have been invited on Blue Origin flights. Davidson has already been to Mars for Saturday Night Live, so he should know his way around a space suit. But he won’t get to flex his skills for too long — space.com reports that the entire mission will last only about 11 minutes. But hey, maybe it’s good Davidson won’t be gone for too long. After all, the Kardashians have another baby on the way.
SCIENCE
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy