Pack given 1st Team All-District 8 honors by NABC

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 5 days ago
Kansas State’s Nijel Pack (24) watches a three point shot through the hoop in a game against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 26. Pack was named First Team All-District 8 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The National Association of Basketball Coaches on named Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack as a First Team All-District 8 selection on Tuesday.

Pack is the first K-State player selected since Barry Brown and Dean Wade in 2019. He is the second-youngest player in school history to be a first team selection behind Michael Beasley, who was honored as a freshman in 2008.

The sophomore was named as an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches and The Associated Press.

Pack averaged a team-high 17.4 points on 45.5% shooting including 43.6% from 3.

He became the 32nd Wildcat to top 500 points in a single season, the first since Brown and Wade in 2017-18.

He led the team in scoirng, double-digit scoring games (28), field goals (175) and 3-point field goals (95). He finished fourth in the Big 12 in scoring.

Pack ranks in the top-15 nationally in both 3-pointer percentage (43.6%) and 3-pointers made per game (3.28). His 95 made 3s ranked third in school history behind Askia Jones and Jacob Pullen, who share the school record (110).

He set the sophomore record for 3s made in a season and has hit a 3 in 34 straight games dating back to the 2020-21 season.

