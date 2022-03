This basic description of the economics of oil pricing that I wrote in 2012 (and which starts after this new introduction) remains largely correct. Many of the pricing, consumption, and production figures are different today, of course, but the key change in the petroleum world is that the United States, which was essentially tied with Saudi Arabia and Russia in petroleum production in 2012, has since far surpassed them. The fracking revolution, which was not front-page news 10 years ago, helped America increase its oil production from about 11.1 to 18.6 million barrels per day (or mb/d), while Saudi Arabia and Russia stayed about the same.

