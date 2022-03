Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton looks happy and relaxed on the royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, so she decided to get her hubby in the same carefree mood. On Sunday, the couple visited the Garifuna Cultural Centre in Belize where the locals performed for them — and that’s when the Duchess of Cambridge made a flirtatious move at her husband. With the festive music playing in the background, Kate called William over with an adorable shimmy of her shoulders as he grinned at her with nervousness and excitement. (See the video HERE.) She grabbed his hand and...

WORLD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO