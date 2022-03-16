Nice try but no potato for New Zealand couple's giant find

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
A WOMAN has revealed how she bagged thousands worth of goods after buying a lost cargo pallet. Ashley is a full-time mum and eBay seller from the US, and regularly buys returns pallets selling them on for a profit with the help of her husband TJ. The mum of three...
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's tight COVID-19 bubble was once globally lauded but for local business, the strict border controls increasingly feel like a straitjacket as a lack on foreign workers and tourists squeezes the island nation's economy. Meat processors have cut production, grapes are withering on vines and a...
A New Zealand couple who were hoping their 17-pound potato they named “Dug” would make Guinness World Record history were disappointed when they learned that Dug wasn’t actually a potato, after all, but a type of gourd. The couple, Colin and Donna Craig-Brown, learned the harsh truth...
In The Portfolio, Awards Insider speaks with some of this year’s most notable Oscar nominees about their entire body of nominated work. Here, The Power of the Dog production designer Grant Major revisits his five nominations, beginning with his big, Oscar-winning break on Lord of the Rings. Think of...
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the potatoes, corned beef and cabbage are piled high in the supermarkets. Millions of Americans claim some Irish ancestry and honor the patron saint of Ireland on March 17. But the holiday has an inclusive feel, and you don’t need to be Irish to celebrate.
That sound you just heard might've been Peter Glazebrook's sigh of relief. The Nottinghamshire vegetable grower has held the Guinness Record for the World's Largest Potato for over a decade, and it looks like his name will stay in the record books a little longer. Earlier this year, New Zealanders...
Another Black worker is suing the tech giant Tesla, claiming white workers tormented him with ringtones set to sound like incoming-rocket warnings, among other race-based abuses. The Mercury News reported that Marcellous Cage in his lawsuit says he was fired for racist reasons and for reporting life-threatening safety violations. “Mr....
A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
ASTONISHING photos show the demolition of five mansions worth £1million each after they were built "too big" - leaving homeowners devastated. The almost complete six-bed properties were found to be up to a third bigger and in different locations than allowed under planning rules. Their plot is now little...
A Wisconsin wildlife rehab took in three eight-week-old bear cubs after their mother was killed in a research accident that saw one of her tranquilized offspring suffocate her. Wild Instincts, an animal rehab center in Rhinelander, took in the tottering baby bears after their mother was smothered in their den....
Calvert Marine Museum (CMM), at the forefront of prehistoric shark research, has helped uncover new research showing that the size of massive megalodon sharks was determined by water temperatures. CMM Paleontologist Victor Perez contributed to a study with DePaul University finding that temperature played a significant role in the evolution...
P&O Ferries employees claim they were “treated like criminals” by security after they were told of their redundancies and forced off vessels.The ferry company sparked nationwide protests after sacking 800 staff with no warning via a pre-recorded video message on Thursday.Following the news, staff were reportedly given just two hours to pack their belongings into bin bags under the watchful eye of security in case they were to steal anything.“There were guards at duty free as if we were going to burgle it,” a worker told BBC.“They thought we were going to go in and help ourselves, which we...
Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
