Foxconn restarts some Shenzhen output after applying closed loop management

TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, said on Wednesday it restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campus, after adopting “closed-loop management” for employees there.

The company on Monday said it had suspended operations in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to comply with COVID-19 measures. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Writing by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)