Adelaide hip-hop icons the Hilltop Hoods are back with their first new single in almost two years, teaming up with US soul singer Eamon for “Show Business”. Having last released music by way of the COVID-inspired “I’m Good?” back in 2020, it’s been a little while between drinks for the South Aussie trio, but it’s clear that a bit of time off hasn’t left them uninspired. In fact, they’ve apparently had plenty of gear cooking in the meantime, now returning with the first taste of their upcoming ninth album.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO