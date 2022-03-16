Charleston-Based Lifestyle Brand to Open in Franklin

The Rites of Spring event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is coming soon and organizers are seeking submissions for an art contest and Battle of the Bands. Rites of Spring is a fun, family event celebrating spring, art, and music on March 26 at 6pm. Local bands will perform live for a chance to open at one of the Brentwood Summer concerts. The winner of the art contest will receive a cash prize. Tickets for this all-ages event will be $10 for a single, and $35 for a family (five max per group).

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO