Franklin, TN

Charleston-Based Lifestyle Brand to Open in Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The South Carolina-based store Palmetto Moon, which carries a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands will open this summer at the CoolSprings Galleria. In a social media post,...

williamsonsource.com

