ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Truth Social: the failing anti-Twitter platform even Trump barely uses

By Adam Gabbatt
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20J1N9_0egUolZg00
Truth Social has become a laughingstock, marked by a botched rollout, share price collapse and a lack of commitment from Donald Trump himself.

The former president, banned from mainstream social media, promised to ‘fight back against Big Tech’. It’s not going well

Truth Social, Donald Trump’s new social media network, was supposed to be “a major new platform” where Republicans and Democrats alike could converse in an environment free from the “censorship” of big tech, an environment with an “ironclad commitment to protecting vigorous debate”.

Instead, nearly a month after its launch, Truth Social has become a laughingstock, marked by a botched rollout, a share price collapse and, in Trump, a figurehead who doesn’t actually post much to his own social media platform.

The network, born out of Trump being banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube due to the risk of the former president inciting violence, was due to launch on 21 February, five months after Trump announced its creation in a typically hyperbolic statement.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said.

“I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.”

When the launch date came round, however, tens of thousands of people were unable to access Truth Social. The Guardian attempted to sign up on 21 February and was finally granted access on 5 March.

And almost a month after the launch, Trump has so far shared only one thought to the platform; a boilerplate message in mid-February urging people to “Get ready!”.

Unsurprisingly, Trump is said to be unhappy with his new social media network. According to the Daily Beast, people close to Trump “have heard the former president on the phone swearing gratuitously and asking things like: ‘What the fuck is going on’” with Truth Social.

Trump is said to be particularly piqued by the sluggish rollout – some would-be Truth Social users are still waiting to get on to the platform – and upset that Truth Social is not more popular.

The former president’s anger is not unfounded. In early March the network was averaging just 300,000 visits each day, according to the Daily Beast. Truth Social spent 21-23 February as the most downloaded app on the Apple app store, according to Similarweb, but by 12 March it was only the 173rd most popular app.

But the problems with Truth Social go deeper than the fact that barely anyone uses it.

At the time of writing, there is no way to use Truth Social on a webpage, with a user forced to download the app to their phone. That only works, however, if they have an iPhone, because Truth Social is not yet available as a Google app. Shared links to individual Truth Social posts bring up an error message.

The site itself is barely distinguishable from Twitter, one of the “tech titans” that Trump railed against when he launched Truth Social. Posts on the platform are called “truths”, and when visiting people’s profiles, users can see their “truths and replies” – Twitter enables people to view “tweets and replies”.

Unlike Twitter, the Truth Social app is sluggish, while the list of profiles suggested to new users is thin at best – largely because, as Politico reported: “Many major players in the conservative world aren’t on the app.”

The missing major players appear to include the rightwing media figures Steve Bannon, Glenn Beck and Tucker Carlson, as well as Trump’s sometime lawyer Rudy Giuliani. (There is a @RudyGiuliani account on TruthSocial, but it has just 35 followers and is unverified.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSOse_0egUolZg00
Donald Trump not posting to Truth Social. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

The big-name conservatives who have joined don’t seem to be seeing much reward. According to Truth Social Sean Hannity has 266,000 on the platform, but the Fox News host’s “truths” are struggling for engagement. Hannity posted several truths on Tuesday morning; more than four hours later one post had been liked by 10 people, another by just nine.

Trump’s one truth has been liked 86,000 times, and received 13,000 replies, although many of those appear to be spam postings advertising a niche conservative cryptocurrency.

There is little evidence of political diversity on Truth Social, despite Trump’s promise that the platform would be a “big tent” filled with people of “all political stripes, and all different viewpoints”. Whether an echo chamber of rightwing voices proves an attractive proposition to Truth Social’s users remains to be seen.

But while Trump lovers might be willing to put up with a clunky, Twitter-aping platform, and – to date – a dearth of content, a bigger problem might be that Truth Social is far from the free speech utopia Trump promised.

“We find ourselves being censored and dictated to by a small group of self-righteous scolds and self-appointed arbiters of what everyone else is allowed to think, say, share, and do,” Trump said in a press release in October.

“We will not silence our fellow citizens simply because they might be wrong – or worse, because we think that Americans ‘can’t handle the truth’.”

But a review of Truth Social’s terms of service reveals a comprehensive list of things people can and cannot do and say on the platform.

Users’ posts should not contain “profanity, or abusive or racist, language”, according to Truth Social’s rules. Posts should also “not contain discriminatory references based on religion, race, gender, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, or disability”.

Truth Social also reserves the right to “refuse, restrict access to, limit the availability of, or disable” anyone’s posts. People should also not make contributions which are “false, inaccurate, or misleading”, which could prove a problem for a site founded by a man who continues to lie about the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election.

To Truth Social’s credit, however, its terms of service do provide an avenue for users to get in touch, should they have any issue with these draconian rules.

Truth Social even provides a physical address where users can direct their complaints, and it seems that those complaints will go right to the top. The address is in Palm Beach, Florida, at 1100 South Ocean Blvd. Specifically, it is the address of Mar-a-Lago, the private members club and vacation resort where Trump has lived since leaving the White House.

Comments / 671

WAKE UP!
5d ago

Truth central? They wouldn't know what the Truth is, if it fell from the sky and crushed them! The very title is a lie. It should say The Truth as I believe it to be. Someone find out how many lies are currently on that platform. I bet it's a lot! WAKE UP!

Reply(72)
328
hello
5d ago

He is gonna blame Devin Nunes for this. Nunes left Congress to work for Trump running this platform.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I wonder if he got his first pay deposit yet?? 🤣

Reply(20)
269
Joshua Hardee
5d ago

I love all the people chanting "TRUMP 2024!!" online when Trump can't even get it up enough to get his own social media network off the ground. I sincerely hope he does actually run. It will be hilarious watching him get destroyed. 🤣😂🤣

Reply(10)
160
Related
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
abovethelaw.com

I Am Clarence Thomas’s Complete Lack Of Irony

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke at an event on Friday, hosted by Orrin Hatch’s foundation. Sigh. Those comments are garnering a bunch of attention as he reportedly went off on the floated but not actually implemented idea that the number of Supreme Court justices should be increased from the current nine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Truths#Profanity#Truth Social#Big Tech#Republicans#Democrats#Taliban#American
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73. Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

203K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy