TV tonight: Jane Horrocks and Samson Kayo return in hit-and-miss comedy Bloods

Bloods

10pm, Sky Comedy

The reaction to the first season of this ambulance depot comedy was tepid, but a strong cast of top comic actors (Lucy Punch, Jane Horrocks, Julian Barratt and Samson Kayo, to name a few) surely deserves this second outing. In the opening episode, the paramedics Wendy and Maleek find themselves in a hostage situation, while Jo makes no secret of being jealous of Lawrence’s new girlfriend. Most importantly: there are some decent punchlines to be enjoyed along the way. Hollie Richardson

Your Body Uncovered With Kate Garraway

8pm, BBC Two

A thyroid nodule is a less-than-ideal ailment for a professional singer to put up with, so – with TV’s most comforting companion, Kate Garraway, by her side – Judith uses augmented technology to take a tour of her throat and find out what is going on down there. Also tonight: Meiina, a foodie, finally tackles her gallstone attacks. HR

Computer Says No

8pm, BBC Three

That job application you just spent a week writing might not even be read by a human, according to the journalist Daniel Henry in this unsettling documentary about how AI is affecting our career opportunities. He also speaks with the women who took Estée Lauder to court after claiming that their video interviews weren’t reviewed by real people. HR

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr

9pm, BBC One

Hotels week. The nine designers are at Wotton House in Surrey, where they will each work their magic on a room with the theme “British eccentricity”. Michelle Ogundehin does not want to see any union jacks, fish and chips or bulldogs. “You don’t want my family visiting, then?” asks Carr. HR

Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?

9pm, Channel 4

Dr Mosley, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2012, concludes his two-part argument that not enough is being done to tackle obesity. Tonight, he comes up with his own plan – no easy task – that he thinks the NHS should take on board. HR

Frayed

10.30pm, Sky Max

Series two of the Australia-based, 80s-set comedy-drama continues. While Fairbank (Hamish Michael) reckons he has cracked the case and has the Coopers in his sights, Bev (Doris Younane) is asked by the family to give the police a false alibi about Jim’s movements on the day of Terry’s death – but won’t do it without a bribe. Ali Catterall

Film choice

Insightful … Helena Coan’s Audrey. Photograph: PR Handout

Audrey (Helena Coan, 2020) 9pm, Sky Arts

It is easy to forget the impact that the actor Audrey Hepburn made in the mid-50s. With her open face, ballerina’s poise and Givenchy-styled look, she epitomised a thoroughly modern female lifestyle. The camera loved her and this insightful documentary from Helena Coan makes the most of it, while audio interviews reveal her insecurity about her public image and private relationships. After her semi-retirement at the end of the 60s, her work with Unicef in the late 80s brought her back into the public eye, the film implying her charity endeavours gave her life a purpose the movies rarely did. Simon Wardell