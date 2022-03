Arsenal used to have a bad reputation in the contract negotiation department, with high-earners Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil both walking away for nothing in recent years. However, under new technical director Edu, things seem to be turning a corner. Nowadays the Gunners' squad is – for the most part – made up of young guns on long-term deals whose value is only going to increase over the next few years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO