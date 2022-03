MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen recently approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 331,155 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 90,232 shares of common stock to nine newly hired team members.

