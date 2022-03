PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon board of trustees on Monday approved plans to buy the former Concordia University campus in northeast Portland for $60.5 million. The approval eases the way, on the UO's side, for the sale from the Lutheran Church Extension Fund to go through, though there appear to be legal logistics to work out with regard to the sale before it's a done deal. A lawsuit from California-based HotChalk, launched in 2020, and a so-called "right of re-entry" interest of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod may hinder the sale.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO