ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Song You Need to Know: Justin Stewart Cotta, ‘Little Things’

Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Justin Stewart Cotta unveils his latest single, “Little Things”, it’s become clear that even after years at the top of his game as a musician and creative, the best is yet to come. It’s a little hard down to pin down Justin and categorise him...

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Chuck Ragan: My life in 10 songs

For almost three decades now – give or take their few years on hiatus – Hot Water Music have been at the top of the gruff-punk game, and have influenced countless bands along the way. That’s mainly because of the gravelly vocals of co-frontmen Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard. But beneath that coarse exterior, as Chuck explains, they’re just vulnerable people just trying to find their way in life and hoping to inspire others as they do. With stunning new album Feel The Void (quite possibly the best of their career), Hot Water Music have managed to capture the quintessential essence that has defined them for so long while also breathing new life into it. These are the songs that got them – or Chuck, at any rate – there…
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Rolling Stone

Kelsy Karter Says Bye to Pop-Punk as She Debuts Video for ‘Rest in Pieces’

Cue the voodoo dolls and the spells. On Tuesday, Rolling Stone premiered the music video for Kelsy Karter‘s single “Rest in Pieces” featuring Goody Grace, the singer’s last pop-punk song before reinvention with her upcoming sophomore album. “‘Rest in Pieces’ is a song about loving something...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Memento#Queens Of The Stone Age#Sugar Film
Rolling Stone

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Dropout Dolly Parton Covers ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in 2002

Dolly Parton stunned a lot of her fans earlier this week when withdrew herself from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote. “I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out … I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Solo Artists Who Were More Successful Than Their Bands

It’s hard enough making it big in the music business once, but doing it twice is something of a miracle. Nevertheless, numerous artists who first found stardom as members of groups have gone on to outreach their earlier heights as solo artists.   For some performers, the transition from group member to solo star may have […]
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Photos: Kihyun Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of His Debut Album

Monsta X has been making waves since 2015 and it’s finally time for their main vocalist Kihyun, to take the spotlight with his long awaited solo debut. Over the years, Kihyun has released solo tracks as part of soundtracks of Korean dramas and covers here and there, but Voyager marks his official solo debut.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

“Fauci Ouchie” Is the Kids’ Song About Vaccines That Parents Need Right Now

Move over Pink and Willow Sage Hart, there’s another musical momma-daughter duo on the scene with a mission to encourage and prepare your kids to get that Covid vaccine. Okay, so maybe “Fauci Ouchie” isn’t quite as TikTok-soundtrack-ready as “Cover Me in Sunshine,” but this original song is not necessarily trying to go viral, it’s trying to contend with an actual virus.
SCIENCE
floor8.com

Kanye West plays 'victim' following Pete Davidson's clap back

Kanye West plays "victim" after Pete Davidson decided to finally clap back after months of derogative harassment from the rapper. Following the Saturday Night Live comedians text exchange with Kim Kardashian's ex, the Gold Digger singer took to his social media page once more to address "Kim and SKETE". Kanye...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The story of Hush, the song that blasted Deep Purple into the US charts and beyond

A racing pulse, shrieking organ fills, impossibly catchy chorus… Hush blasted out of speakers in the summer of 1968, taking the newly formed Deep Purple into the upper reaches of the US chart. First recorded by American country-soul singer Billy Joe Royal, who’d been gifted the song by his friend Joe South, Hush came to define early Purple in its mercurial fusion of psychedelic R&B and hard-nosed rock.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy