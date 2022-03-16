ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, automakers help Indian shares rebound; Fed in focus

By Anuron Kumar Mitra
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds analyst quote, details and updates shares)

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, with banking and automobile stocks helping the markets rebound, as investors closely watched the U.S. Federal Reserve for projections on its path of rate hikes this year.

As of 0521 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.40% at 16,896.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.46% to 56,590.64.

The Fed’s two-day meeting will end later in the day, where the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Domestic investors will keep a close watch on Fed’s stance and take cues on what it would mean for emerging economies.

A combination of overvaluation fears, consistent selling by foreign investors, a miss on economic growth estimates and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have pushed the Nifty and Sensex down 2.8% each so far this year.

“Small negatives can trigger large moves on either side (and) that is what we are seeing (in the markets). The daily intraday range is at a heightened level,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Aiding sentiment, broader Asian markets gained, with investors’ eyes on volatile oil prices, Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the U.S. Fed meeting.

In Mumbai trading, all the major sub-indexes gained, with the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Auto Index adding 1.86% and 1.69%, respectively.

The Nifty energy index and the Nifty Metal Index jumped 1.20% and 2.20%, respectively, tracking the surge in commodity prices.

Food delivery firm Zomato gained as much as 4.5%, a day after a media report said it had reached a merger agreement with instant-delivery startup Blinkit.

US News and World Report

Indian Inflation Likely Slipped in Feb but Set to Rebound Soon - Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian retail inflation likely slipped marginally in February, thanks to lower food prices, according to economists in a Reuters poll who still warned that surging oil prices will push inflation much higher in the coming months. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have skyrocketed -...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Banks, Automakers Fuel Strong Comeback for European Shares

(Reuters) - German shares vaulted almost 8% to lead strong gains across European stocks markets on Wednesday, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a rout sparked by fears about the fallout from the Ukraine crisis. Italian and French shares jumped around 7% each, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares snap three days of falls, banks and tech lead rebound

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, with banks and technology stocks leading the rebound in broad-based buying, as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 1% higher at 7,053.00, marking its best day...
MARKETS
Reuters

European stocks edge higher as banks rebound

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 8 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, as banking stocks found some reprieve after hefty losses in the past sessions, although the sentiment remained fragile as Moscow warned it could cut gas supplies to Europe.
STOCKS
Reuters

British shares end higher as UK economy stages strong rebound

March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday and marked its biggest weekly gain in three months with financial stocks and industrial miners leading gains, while data showing an improving UK economy bolstered the case for a Bank of England rate hike next week. The blue-chip FTSE...
BUSINESS
Gazette

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology and consumer discretionary stocks...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia rallies as Fed touts economic strength; Bank Indonesia in focus

* Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday * Regional currencies aided by weaker dollar By Riya Sharma March 17 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies jumped on Thursday as a hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve matched expectations and encouraged investors with the view that policy tightening would not hinder growth. Hopes of more stimulus in China and progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia also aided sentiment and pressured the dollar, which was at risk of spurning its weeks-long momentum, as the Fed's statement lacked any tough surprises. . The Indonesian rupiah climbed 0.3% before a meeting of the country's central bank, which is expected to leave interest rates at a record low. Thailand's baht rose 0.4%, while the Malaysian ringgit, the Singapore dollar, and the Taiwanese dollar also strengthened. In a widely expected move, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point from near zero, the first increase since 2018. "The market digested the FOMC outcome relatively well as Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell played down stagflation risks," said economists at DBS Bank. "The FOMC's statement was focussed on price pressures and yet comfortable that higher interest rates and quantitative tightening won't undermine the economic outlook materially." Despite the Fed's rate hike, market gains held up on signs of progress in the peace talks as the war entered its fourth week, and on China's plans to boost the economy and take steps seen as favourable to capital markets. Equities in Jakarta rose 0.6% to a record high, and those in China and Taiwan jumped more than 2.5% each. Bonds in the region also saw some pressure lift, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds falling 10 basis points to 6.739%. Emerging Asian bonds excluding China continued to see foreign inflows for a 21st straight month in February, though analysts were turning pessimistic about the outlook due to concerns over higher U.S. rates, soaring inflation and growing global fallout from the war in Ukraine. In Singapore, stocks gained nearly a percent even as data showed its non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in February grew less than expected. "With the global growth outlook dimming over the past few weeks, we can expect trade activity to slow further, with NODX likewise expected to see more moderation in the coming months," said Nicholas Mapa, an economist at ING Bank. South Korea's finance minister said authorities will strengthen efforts to stabilise the FX market should currency movements be excessive, and extend loosened curbs on currency forward positions for banks to at least the second quarter in case of dollar liquidity instability. The won, which has shed 2.3% this year, surged 1.4% to a near two-week high. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT up 24.64% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT up 21.01% ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Hartalega Holdings Bhd up 7.88% and Top Glove Corporation Bhd up 7.43% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.03 -3.09 <.N2 3.36 -7.51 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.09 +0.14 <.SS 2.59 -10.63 > EC> India +0.43 -2.12 <.NS 1.44 -0.78 EI> Indonesi +0.14 -0.28 <.JK -0.09 6.14 a SE> Malaysia +0.18 -0.57 <.KL 1.05 3.27 SE> Philippi +0.00 -2.19 <.PS 1.21 -0.15 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +1.34 -2.53 <.KS 1.74 -9.14 > 11> Singapor +0.10 -0.60 <.ST 0.92 6.33 e I> Taiwan +0.38 -2.95 <.TW 2.65 -4.55 II> Thailand +0.33 +0.48 <.SE 0.73 1.36 TI> (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by William Mallard)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UniCredit shares outpace sector rebound after Russia update

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit shot up as much as 8% on Wednesday, outperforming a sector rebound, after Italy’s No.2 bank detailed its exposure to Russia and confirmed its cash dividends and plans for a share buyback. UniCredit said a worst-case scenario, in which it had...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Buy Descartes Systems Before Shares Rebound

The logistics network platform is growing in importance amid the supply chain complexity. Speculators penalized technology companies whose expenses exceeded revenue in the ongoing correction. Markets no longer want to listen to growth firms who insist the quarterly losses are typical when re-investing into its future. Amid the selling, markets sent Descartes Systems (DSGX) below its 200-day moving average. The stock’s 22% discount from its 52-week high gives technology investors a chance to own a unique logistics software firm at a reasonable price.
MARKETS
Reuters

Crypto sector posts outflows for 2nd straight week - CoinShares

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency investment products and funds showed net outflows for a second straight week, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday, on persistent concerns about regulation and the possible fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The sector posted net outflows of $47 million in the...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Inflation-wary Bond Markets Focused On Fed's Tricky Balancing Act

With the Federal Reserve almost certain to hike interest rates this week for the first time in more than three years, investors will be focused on how it plans to curb a surge in inflation inflamed by the Ukraine crisis without triggering a recession. The U.S. central bank is expected...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rebound from 3-day rout on Wall St, China rally; Fed in focus

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rebounded from a three-day rout on Wednesday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and as risk appetite improved following an afternoon surge in Chinese equities on hopes for more economic stimulus.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street slips after Powell's hawkish remarks

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with stocks extending their slide after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While all three major U.S....
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dips on Fed rate hike; Ukraine in focus

(Adds analyst comment, details and updates prices) * U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields hit highest since May 2019 * Ukraine risks still linger over gold - analyst * SPDR gold holdings highest since March 2021 By Asha Sistla March 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday as the dollar weakened following expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investor focus hovering over Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,931.80 per ounce, as of 0619 GMT, after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,931.90. "The sharp fall in the U.S. dollar was the major reason for the gold rally, aided by an asinine reaction by U.S. long-dated yields to the FOMC decision and outlook," OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note. The dollar index weakened, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, after the U.S. central bank moved to a hawkish monetary policy but without delivering a tougher surprise that might have added to its weeks-long momentum. Fed's decision lifted the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their highest since May 2019 in the previous session. Greenback-priced gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. "The move in dollar and stocks was much more aggressive than the move in gold. And that's probably the Ukraine risks still lingering, where it's not the all-clear yet," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were becoming "more realistic" and Russia said proposals under discussion were "close to an agreement". Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to 1,070.53 tonnes on Wednesday - its highest since March 2021. Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 2.5% to $2,470.17 per ounce. The auto-catalyst metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on March 7, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. Spot silver climbed 0.4% to $25.16 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3% to $1,014.90. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains ground after Powell comments

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on Monday, in the wake of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that opened the door for the central bank to take a more aggressive monetary policy path. The greenback had been fluctuating...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as oil jumps

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback * Touches strongest level since Jan. 26 at 1.2566 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.1% higher * Canadian 10-year yield jumps 14.5 basis points to 2.338% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices climbed and investors weighed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The loonie edged 0.1% higher to 1.2595 per greenback, or 79.40 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2566. It was the only G10 currency to gain ground against the greenback, adding to its 1.1% advance last week. "The Canadian dollar is hanging on to last week's rally as U.S. stocks largely do the same," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. Wall Street edged lower after strong gains last week. Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to ongoing uncertainties, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 7.1% higher at $112.12 a barrel as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. The loonie was notching its fifth straight day of gains, which is the longest winning streak since September. Speculators have raised bullish bets on Canada's currency to the highest in six weeks. "The momentum for the loonie remains higher so long as USD-CAD stays below the 1.2630-40 (area) on a daily closing basis," Bregar said. Canada's planned issuance of its first green bond this week is expected to attract international as well as domestic investors and could help speed up investment in climate-friendly infrastructure projects. Canadian government bond yields were much higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.338%, up 14.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

