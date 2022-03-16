ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kazakh President Tokayev lays out constitutional reform plan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxVOI_0egUm8MI00

NUR-SULTAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan needs to switch from "superpresidential" rule to a presidential republic with a strong parliament, President Kassym-Jomort Tokayev said on Wednesday, proposing constitutional reform.

Addressing the Central Asian nation's parliament, Tokayev also proposed changing the electoral system and re-establishing the constitutional court.

Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Kazakh Anti-Corruption Service Detains Ex-President's Nephew

(Reuters) - Kazakhstan's anti-corruption body has detained a nephew of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, it said on Sunday, the latest in a series of moves against his family. Nazarbayev, 81, resigned as president in 2019 but retained sweeping powers as the head of the security council and the leader of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. to start Libya election rules meeting without eastern parliament

TUNIS (Reuters) - The U.N. Libya mission said consultative meetings with legislators about election rules would start on Tuesday even though the eastern-based parliament has not yet named members to a joint committee on the subject. The meetings are part of an initiative by U.N. Libya adviser Stephanie Williams, backed...
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. General Assembly likely to vote again this week on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, March 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly is expected to vote this week, diplomats said, to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation, urge aid access and again demand Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its troops. It will be the second...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakh#Central Asian
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Hours after Putin rally in Moscow, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 14,400 soldiers so far

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that more than 14,400 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war between the two countries so far, just hours after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin staged a massive flag-waving rally in Moscow to prop up support for his ongoing invasion.Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February, when the invasion began, to 19 March included “about 14400 people”, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previous updates issued by the same official account on social media confirm Ukraine believes these personnel to have been killed.In a post shared on Facebook, the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

369K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy