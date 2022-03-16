ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poca, WV

Poca rolls to the state semifinals

By Cassidy Wood
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No. 1 Poca is back for vengeance in this year’s state tournament, having lost in last year’s championship game.

In this Class AA quarterfinal game, the Dots faced a younger Magnolia squad.

The first score of the game was a big three by Jackson Toney; he totaled 14 on the night.

Magnolia shot 6-33 from the field, Poca holding them to just 19 points total.

The final 43-19.

“Our defense has been really good,” said head coach Allen Osborne. “These guys have bought in. They love to play defense and they take a lot of pride in it. That’s what makes them special. It’s just get down and guard them. Be hard nosed, and tough and get it done”

“We’re here and I think we have a really good team,” said senior Isaac McKneely. “We all have chips on our shoulders since we lost last year. We’re the best team in the state, and we believe no doubt that we are. So we are gonna play anyone that steps in front of us. We’ll give it our all and respect every opponent, and hopefully we come out state champions.”

Poca will take on Ravenswood for this Class AA semifinal game on Friday at 1 o’clock.

WOWK 13 News

