For the first time in four years, the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates and is expected to do so six more times in 2022. The Fed raised its federal funds rate a quarter-point on March 16, bringing it between 0.25% and 0.50%. That means small businesses—including Black-owned ones—could feel the sting in many ways. The Fed last raised rates in 2018 and just acted to battle inflation at a 40-year high.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO