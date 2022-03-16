Hong Kong to close beaches on March 17

Life with Covid-19 is different for everyone, but in Hong Kong, this means experiencing one of the world’s strictest pandemic regulations. Some of us have been carted off to stay at a quarantine centre – Yes, in fact, I may have been one of the first to give it a test run – or experienced the dystopian moments of sudden lockdown, and everyone is still subject to stringent social distancing measures. Can you say bye-bye beach? And if, in the midst of all this, you happen to run a business in Hong Kong, well, you’re probably bearing the brunt of it all. Not only will you have experienced a very apparent commercial decline but, depending on your line of business, you may also be facing temporary, or even permanent, closure. Suffice to say, it’s been hard. OK, it’s been shit – absolutely steaming. But, thanks to a bunch of passionate and forward-thinking Hongkongers, the fight isn’t over just yet.

