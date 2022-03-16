ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong to close beaches on March 17

By Tatum Ancheta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her morning press briefing on Wednesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam confirmed beach closures on Thursday, March 17, to further prevent social distancing violations as beaches were seen overcrowded with citizens over the weekend. The city logged a total of 27,765 Covid-19 infections in the city last Tuesday;...

Carrie Lam
