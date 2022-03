France's so-called "Health Pass" system that was introduced last August has been eliminated as of today, March 14. The system's QR code—which was required to enter the country's bars, restaurants, cultural institutions, public transport, and sports facilities—represented one of the strictest travel rules for tourists on the European continent. Because the pass could only be granted by accredited pharmacies and often cost a processing fee of about €35 (US $40), the passe vaccinal presented an additional burden for visitors who didn't reside in the European Union.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO