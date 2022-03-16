ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Softball Shutout by North Dakota State 2-0

By Kathleen Boyce
 5 days ago

The Cavaliers fell to the Bison in a pitcher's duel at Palmer Park

This has turned into quite the roller-coaster of a week for the Virginia softball program.

After recording two victories over No. 24 Notre Dame - including one on an exhilarating walk-off home run by Abby Weaver - to clinch a major series victory over the Fighting Irish on Friday, the Cavaliers have lost two games in a row and have scored just two runs in the last 14 innings.

Virginia fell to Notre Dame 3-2 in the series finale on Sunday , then UVA was shutout 2-0 in a non-conference loss to North Dakota State on Tuesday at Palmer Park.

It was a pitcher’s duel throughout the contest with both teams combining for just seven hits. The first time through the lineup, North Dakota pitcher Paige Vargas retired the Cavaliers in order. Virginia starter Mikayla Houge kept pace, allowing just one hit and one walk through three innings.

In the fourth inning, the Bison got on the board with a two-run home run from Reanna Rudd, which ended up being the only runs scored in the game.

Sarah Coon earned the first hit for the Cavaliers in the bottom of the fourth and a Gabby Baylog walk put Coon in scoring position, but that was all the Cavaliers could manage after already having two outs in the inning.

Similarly, in the fifth inning, Leah Boggs advanced to third with two outs. After leading off the inning with the single, two groundouts moved her around the bases, but Virginia could not get another hit to bring her in.

Mackenzie Wooten and Madison Harris both had scoreless outings in relief, allowing one hit apiece. Paige Vargas went the distance and earned the win for the Bison with a two-hitter and Mikayla Houge took the loss to drop to 6-4 on the season.

Virginia (15-11, 2-1 ACC) will look to get the bats going again when the Cavaliers travel to Raleigh for a three-game series at NC State. Game 1 is set for 6pm on Friday at Dail Softball Stadium.

