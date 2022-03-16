ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts power-play helper

 5 days ago

MacKinnon recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over...

Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Adds power-play helper

Raymond notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Raymond helped out on a Tiro Hirose goal in the second period. In March, Raymond has four goals and one assist in nine games. The Swedish winger is up to 47 points (15 on the power play), 141 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-12 rating through 62 contests. He's been one of the best rookies in the league, but teammate Moritz Seider has earned more Calder Trophy buzz so far.
NHL
Rangers' Adam Fox: Provides power-play helper

Fox logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning. Fox helped out on Mika Zibanejad's game-winner late in the third period. With seven points in his last five games, Fox continues to pile up offense, especially with the man advantage. The star defenseman has 28 power-play assists among his 62 points through 59 contests this season. He's added 114 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.
NHL
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Manages helper in Friday's win

Toews posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Toews had gone scoreless in his last three games, which was his second-longest drought of the season. He snapped the skid with the secondary helper on Cale Makar's second-period marker. Toews is up to 46 points (12 goals, 34 helpers), 125 shots on net, a plus-47 rating and 69 blocked shots through 51 contests.
NHL
Kraken's Colin Blackwell: Pockets helper

Blackwell posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings. Blackwell helped out on Yanni Gourde's empty-netter late in the third period. The assist ended Blackwell's two-game mini-slump. The 28-year-old has looked more comfortable in a third-line role lately, logging seven points through eight games in March. For the season, he has 17 points, 61 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-1 rating in 39 outings.
HOCKEY
Nathan Mackinnon
Valeri Nichushkin
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sends power-play helper

Hughes logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Hughes helped out on Brock Boeser's goal in the third period. The assist was Hughes' 24th power-play point of the season -- he's just one point shy of his mark from 2019-20 in that category. Overall, the 22-year-old reached the 50-point mark Saturday, adding 120 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 59 appearances.
NHL
Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
#Avalanche
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Arrives at camp

Molina (personal) arrived at the Cardinals' big-league camp Monday. Molina was absent for the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter, but the 39-year-old wasn't likely to see extensive use anyway in the early days of spring training as he gears up for his 18th big-league campaign. Though Molina is no longer a perennial Gold Glove candidate, he remains a plus defender and at least a serviceable performer at the dish relative to other catchers around the league. While Molina may receive at least a couple maintenance days per week in what will likely be his final season in the majors, the lack of high-impact fantasy performers at the catcher spot makes him a draft-worthy option in all but the shallowest of leagues. He's coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .252 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases over 472 plate appearances.
MLB
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Moved to IR

Bergeron (arm) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's media site. It was already announced that Bergeron would miss his third straight game Monday, so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the veteran center could return at some point this week, possibly as early as Thursday's contest with the Lightning. He has 45 points while averaging 18:25 of ice time through 56 games this season.
NHL

