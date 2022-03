Newhook had four shots on net over 12:40 of ice time in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Newhook had been skating on the second line the last few games but was dropped to the third line for Friday's contest. He had a few good looks among those four shots, which tied for the team high. Logan O'Connor moved up from the third line to replace Newhook, who has not registered a point over the last five games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO