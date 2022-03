Fleury was sent to Minnesota from Chicago on Monday in exchange for a conditional 2022 second-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. Fleury has logged 45 games for the Hawks this season in which he is 19-21-5 with four shutouts and a 2.95 GAA. With Minnesota, the Flower will have the opportunity to supplant Cam Talbot as the preferred option in goal. Considering he has played in 162 playoff games over his 15-year NHL career, which includes three Stanley Cup championships, Fleury certainly would bring a wealth of experience to a postseason run for the Wild.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO