Cane Ridge’s Brandon Miller Adds Mr. Basketball to his List of Accolades

Brandon Miller has been voted 2022 TSSAA Mr. Basketball for the 1st time in Cane Ridge school history.

Miller is an Alabama Commit and McDonald’s All American who has lead the Ravens to the State Tournament for the 2nd season in a row. In January of this year he set a school record with 42 points in a huge victory over Rockvale.



Cane Ridge plays their 1st game in the State Tournament on Wednesday, March 16th against Bearden. Tip off is set for 4:30 PM at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

