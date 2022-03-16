ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for February 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

O’Brien’s Southern Diner

Address: 2905 Highway 49 west Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 96

The Hateful Chicken

Address: 164 South Main Street Suite 300 Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 97

Music City Catering Mobile

Address: 1334 Seymour Dr Pleasant View, TN 37416

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 100

Pedro’s Cocina Mexicana

Address: 260 B Ren Mar Dr. Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 98

Music City Catering

Address: 1334 Seymour Drive Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 100

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant

Address: 2524 Hwy 49 Suite A Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 99

Marrowbone Creek Brewing Kitchen

Address: 240 South Main Street Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 100

Vuocolo’s Italian Restaurant

Address: 189 Monroe Pl. Ste 114 Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 100

Popeye’s Ashland City #13121

Address: 133 Hutton Place Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 99

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Auxiliary Bar

Address: 2524 Hwy 49 E Suite A Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 99

Leatherwood Distillery

Address: 6381 Hwy 41 A Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

Flytes Brewhouse

Address: 176 Village Square Ste. 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

Kilgore’s Family Restaurant

Address: 214 Village Square Ste 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

Riverview Restaurant & Marina

Address: 110 Old River Rd. Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

The post Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

READ: Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing

(CNN) — Below is the text of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, as prepared for delivery:. Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley, and Distinguished Members of the Judiciary Committee: thank you for convening this hearing and for considering my nomination as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. I am humbled and honored to be here, and I am truly grateful for the generous introductions that my former judicial colleague, Judge Tom Griffith, and my close friend Professor Lisa Fairfax have so graciously provided.
MIAMI, FL
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
Ashland City, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
Cheatham County, TN
Government
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Restaurant#Food Safety#Mexican Food#Cocina Mexicana Address#Italian#Hutton#El Dorado#Flytes Brewhouse
The Hill

White House warns Russia prepping possible cyberattacks against US

The White House on Monday urged private companies to bolster their cyber defenses, citing evolving intelligence suggesting the Russian government is exploring “options for potential cyberattacks” targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. “To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure,” White House...
POTUS
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
202
Followers
504
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy