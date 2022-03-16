Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for February 2022

These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

O’Brien’s Southern Diner

Address: 2905 Highway 49 west Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 96

The Hateful Chicken

Address: 164 South Main Street Suite 300 Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 24, 2022

Score: 97

Music City Catering Mobile

Address: 1334 Seymour Dr Pleasant View, TN 37416

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 100

Pedro’s Cocina Mexicana

Address: 260 B Ren Mar Dr. Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 98

Music City Catering

Address: 1334 Seymour Drive Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 17, 2022

Score: 100

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant

Address: 2524 Hwy 49 Suite A Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 99

Marrowbone Creek Brewing Kitchen

Address: 240 South Main Street Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 100

Vuocolo’s Italian Restaurant

Address: 189 Monroe Pl. Ste 114 Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 100

Popeye’s Ashland City #13121

Address: 133 Hutton Place Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 99

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Auxiliary Bar

Address: 2524 Hwy 49 E Suite A Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 10, 2022

Score: 99

Leatherwood Distillery

Address: 6381 Hwy 41 A Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

Flytes Brewhouse

Address: 176 Village Square Ste. 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

Kilgore’s Family Restaurant

Address: 214 Village Square Ste 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

Riverview Restaurant & Marina

Address: 110 Old River Rd. Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: February 1, 2022

Score: 100

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

The post Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .