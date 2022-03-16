Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
O’Brien’s Southern Diner
Address: 2905 Highway 49 west Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: February 24, 2022
Score: 96
The Hateful Chicken
Address: 164 South Main Street Suite 300 Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: February 24, 2022
Score: 97
Music City Catering Mobile
Address: 1334 Seymour Dr Pleasant View, TN 37416
Date: February 17, 2022
Score: 100
Pedro’s Cocina Mexicana
Address: 260 B Ren Mar Dr. Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: February 17, 2022
Score: 98
Music City Catering
Address: 1334 Seymour Drive Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: February 17, 2022
Score: 100
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Address: 2524 Hwy 49 Suite A Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: February 10, 2022
Score: 99
Marrowbone Creek Brewing Kitchen
Address: 240 South Main Street Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: February 10, 2022
Score: 100
Vuocolo’s Italian Restaurant
Address: 189 Monroe Pl. Ste 114 Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: February 10, 2022
Score: 100
Popeye’s Ashland City #13121
Address: 133 Hutton Place Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: February 10, 2022
Score: 99
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Auxiliary Bar
Address: 2524 Hwy 49 E Suite A Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: February 10, 2022
Score: 99
Leatherwood Distillery
Address: 6381 Hwy 41 A Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: February 1, 2022
Score: 100
Flytes Brewhouse
Address: 176 Village Square Ste. 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: February 1, 2022
Score: 100
Kilgore’s Family Restaurant
Address: 214 Village Square Ste 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: February 1, 2022
Score: 100
Riverview Restaurant & Marina
Address: 110 Old River Rd. Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: February 1, 2022
Score: 100
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
The post Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .
Comments / 1