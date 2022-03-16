ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming Soon: Goodwill’s Wedding Gown Weekend, Dresses Priced as Low as $50

By Source Staff
 5 days ago

Brides-to-be, especially those on a budget or shopping sustainably, may find the dress of
their dreams during Goodwill’s Wedding Gown Weekend.

Bride’s and bridesmaid’s gowns will be priced from $49.99 to $299.99 during the sale, which will be Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, while supplies last. Each of the 28 retail stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will be stocked with at least 20 gowns.

“Some reports say the average cost for a wedding dress is now more than $1,600. This sale offers a chance to save more than 80% of that amount and still walk away with a stylish, gorgeous gown,” said Leisa Wamsley, Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods. “That’s a lot of money you can spend on something else — like a honeymoon!”

Sale merchandise includes gently used gowns donated by individuals as well as new-with-tags, excess stock donated by local bridal shops. Brides typically wear their dress for just one day, so purchasing a wedding gown from Goodwill — extending the useful life of a beautiful garment — is an eco-friendly alternative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OATJ_0egUggsN00

What : GOODWILL WEDDING GOWN WEEKEND
When: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Saturday, March 19 and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: All Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee Retail Stores (Goodwill Outlets not participating)

A wide range of sizes, styles — including contemporary and vintage, brand names and dress lengths will be available, but selection will vary by location. All gowns will be out on the store floor when doors open at 9 a.m. on March 19 and will remain there until sold.

This will be the second year Goodwill has conducted its annual wedding gown sale at all stores to better align with its health precautions against COVID-19. The event previously was held at a single location, drawing large crowds.

Goodwill employees are practicing social distancing and wearing face masks, and shoppers are asked to do the same. Shoppers must visit their local Goodwill during the sale to inspect the gowns. No information about gown types, sizes or availability will be provided by phone, and no gowns will be reserved.

Like all purchases from Goodwill, those made during Wedding Gown Weekend will benefit the nonprofit’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.

Information about store locations, hours, discounts and more can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org .

#Wedding Gowns#Wedding Dress#The Dress#Donated Goods#Goodwill#Goodwill Outlets
