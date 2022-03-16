ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers hold off Red Wings to win third straight

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON -- Evander Kane scored twice, and the Edmonton Oilers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 7-5 win at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto each had a goal and assist, and Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for the Oilers (33-23-4), who have won three...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers (pronounced NIH-koh-las duh-LOHR-ree-AY) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), collected 10 points (5-5=10), 90...
NHL
NHL

Deslauriers traded to Wild by Ducks

Anaheim receives third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft for forward. Nicolas Deslauriers was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Saturday. "Seems to fit the Minnesota Wild. Plays a hard game. Plays gritty. He's got a skill set,...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Eichel playing for Golden Knights against Kings

Matthews returns from suspension; Drouin back for Canadiens; Hagel to make Lightning debut following trade. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel played for the Golden Knights against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT SETS UP FOR A GOOD ONE'

Lucic, Mangiapane & Sutter look ahead to tonight's clash with the Canucks. "First off, it's beneficial to play in those games because we have a lot of guys who haven't really... They may have played in a playoff race when they were younger, but I don't think that they really grabbed onto a lot of it. They were just in it. I think, now, you're putting a bit more responsibility on them to see how they handle it and then you have to play low-scoring games. You're going to play close games. ... You go into the second and third period and it's within a goal one way or another, then you score that big goal. And you're not giving up anything. That's what it comes down to. That's something this team still has to - quite honestly - has a long ways to go in."
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT WAS GOOD FOR OUR CONFIDENCE'

The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Canucks. "Especially with how we played the last time we were in here, it was good for our confidence to get a start, get a lead. ... Hanny had a nice goal to get that first one for us, and then we had a few shifts of sustained pressure that got us two and then three. Probably could have been more, to be honest. When you're up 3-0 after one, that's a good sign. It set up the rest of our game."
NHL
NHL

Nine Ducks Prospects to Participate in NCAA Tournament

All nine Anaheim Ducks NCAA prospects will compete for a national championship in the NCAA Tournament, beginning Thursday, March 24 at 12 p.m. PT. The nine prospects representing six teams competing in the tournament are the most by one NHL franchise. Montreal has the second-most prospects in the tournament among NHL clubs (7).
SPORTS
NHL

Caps Land Larsson

Soon after reacquiring veteran forward Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken on Monday morning, the Caps swung another deal for a depth forward from Sweden. The Caps sent their third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to Arizona in exchange for forward Johan Larsson, a 29-year-old native of Lau, Sweden. In the deal, Arizona retains 50 percent of Larsson's $1.4 million salary.
NHL
NHL

Get to Know Hammond | THREE THINGS

The Devils made just one move on Trade Deadline day, in which GM Tom Fitzgerald attempted to "create more competition" between the pipes. He flipped prospect Nate Schnarr to Montreal, in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond. Here are three things to know about the Devils' newest netminder. 1. He is...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taro Hirose
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Sam Gagner
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Kevin Weekes
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ CHI

Ehlers scoring, Connor's career highs, and much more!. Nikolaj Ehlers has skated his way to an impressive four game point streak and has goals in three straight contests. The Danish forward has found the scoresheet in seven of the eight games (4G, 3A) he has played in since returning from his knee injury. Ehlers has 30 shots on goal over the eight games.
NHL
NHL

Senators make deal with Bruins to acquire Senyshyn

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Zach Senyshyn and a fifth-round draft pick in 2022 in a trade with the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenceman Josh Brown and a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2022. The condition on the trade will be met should Senyshyn play five NHL games...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Acquire Kaapo Kahkonen from Minnesota

SAN JOSE, CA -The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that they have acquired goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (KA-poh kah-KOH-nihn,) and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft (San Jose's original selection) from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Jake Middleton. "Kaapo is a quick, athletic goaltender who has...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Conditional First Round Pick for Fleury

Chicago nets first round pick from Minnesota if Wild reach Conference Final and Fleury wins four games. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired a 2022 conditional first round draft pick from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. "This trade immediately puts us in a better position at the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings#The Edmonton Oilers#The Detroit Red Wings#Rogers Place
NHL

Hagg traded to Panthers by Sabres

Buffalo receives sixth-round pick in 2022 Draft for defenseman. Robert Hagg was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The Sabres received a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Hagg is in the final season of a two-year, $3.2 million contract ($1.6 million average annual...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Acquire 2023 3rd Round Pick from Capitals In Exchange For Larsson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired a 2023 third round draft choice from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Johan Larsson. "Johan is a great person and a true professional," said Armstrong. "We appreciate his contributions to our club...
NHL
NHL

AVALANCHE ACQUIRES LEHKONEN

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Justin Barron and a second-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. Lehkonen, 26, has tallied 29 points (13g/16a) in 58 games for the Canadiens this season,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Copp traded to Rangers by Jets for three draft picks

New York also acquires Braun from Flyers, Motte from Canucks. New York Rangers acquire forward Andrew Copp and 2023 6th-round pick from the Winnipeg Jets for Morgan Barron and draft picks in 2022 and 2023. 01:08 •. Andrew Copp was traded to the New York Rangers by the Winnipeg Jets...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

MONTREAL - The Bruins are once again North of the border for a Monday night battle with the Habs, their first visit to Montreal since Nov. 26, 2019. "It's Boston vs. Montreal, it's the best rivalry in my estimation in sports," said coach Bruce Cassidy after morning skate at the Bell Centre.
NHL
NHL

Miles Wood Brings Excitement to His First Full Practice | FEATURE

In his first full-participation practice, Miles Wood's excitement to be back was evident and brought a lift to the Devils. Throughout Monday's practice, Devils forward Miles Wood smiled ear-to-ear. After months of rehabbing a hip injury that required surgery, the winger returned to practice as a full participant. "It was...
NHL
NHL

Canes Sign Kotkaniemi To Eight-Year Extension

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year contract extension. The deal will pay Kotkaniemi an average-annual value (AAV) of $4.82 million per season through 2029-30. "Jesperi has shown us just how high his ceiling can be through his skill and work ethic, and that he is a great fit with our young core," said Waddell. "He is still just 21 years old, and we are confident his role in our organization will continue to expand in the years to come."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy