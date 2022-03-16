Police seeking witnesses to Puyallup crash that left trooper seriously injured

Police car The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing (stock photo). (kali9)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking witnesses to a collision in Puyallup that left a trooper seriously injured Friday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Meridian Avenue and State Route 167 around 1:20 a.m.

The trooper, who was driving a Dodge Charger, collided with a commercial motor vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the trooper’s car caught fire and they were seriously injured.

Multiple good Samaritans came to help the trooper and pulled them to safety.

Detectives with the WSP Major Accident Investigation Team say they’re examining all aspects that may have led to the collision and are seeking any additional witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email or call Detective Evan Clark at 360-688-3408 or evan.clark@wsp.wa.gov, or Detective Sergeant Jason Kraus at 425-870-4598 or jason.kraus@wsp.wa.gov.

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

