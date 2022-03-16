ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas bars react to shortage issues ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a big weekend in Vegas, as the countdown to one of the most celebrated holidays across the valley kicks off.

St. Patrick’s Day is days away and preparation at many local establishments has already begun. However, with recent food and beverage shortages, how are local bars coping?

Over at Hennessey’s Tavern, General Manager, Kris Olender says it’s all about planning ahead.

“We’ve ordered 30 cages of Guinness, 25 cages of Coors Light, and a thousand pounds of corn beef to have corn beef cabbage dinners and Rueben sandwiches,” Olender said.

“We’ve been planning for a month now for St. Patrick’s Day,” he added.

Even so, there are items that have been difficult to find. “We are having difficulties getting tequila from Mexico, Whiskey from Canada, some of the whiskies from Ireland are on short supply,” Olender shared.

“We had to order corn beef two months ahead of time to make sure we had enough on hand for the big holiday.”

Over in the Arts District, at Cornish Pasty, they say being a local business has helped them tremendously in purchasing items, but does note, one must-have that’s been hard to get.

“Coming into the holidays, a lot of the distributors will sometimes try to allocate different items for smaller businesses like us, which has been really nice,” Hoku Mundon, General Manager at Cornish Pasty said.

“Glassware has been one thing that has been an issue and we haven’t been able to stock up so we will be using plastic for the majority of the night on Thursday,” he added.

As for beer, both places say they are fully stocked with Guinness and Irish car bombs ready to serve.

