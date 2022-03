Click here to read the full article. Nike Inc. reported results for the third quarter of 2022 that beat analysts’ expectations, despite ongoing challenges from the supply chain crisis. As Footwear News reports, the athletic giant on Monday reported revenues of $10.9 billion for Q3, up 5% year over year and 8% on a currency-neutral basis. This beat estimates of $10.59 billion in revenues from a Yahoo survey of analysts and was driven by Nike direct growth of 17%. Net income was $1.4 billion, down 4% year over year. Diluted earnings per share were 87 cents, which also beat analysts’ predictions...

MARKETS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO