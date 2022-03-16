ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden to announce extra $800 million in military aid; Zelensky to address Congress

By Kareem Fahim
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to renew his plea for air support to protect the skies over Ukraine and push back against Russia’s attacks in a virtual speech to U.S. lawmakers Wednesday, as suspected Russian munitions struck another apartment building in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in an attack that has become...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 66

Deaf Dog
5d ago

That’s the wasted of money and another skyrocketed inflation price for the Americans citizens oh boy this is the end of our great country.

Reply(2)
13
bluffalo
4d ago

How about giving that to out VAs so that our veterans can get the help they deserve? Or maybe schools, so when summer comes American kids don’t go hungry? Just an idea

Reply
11
SurfsUp
5d ago

What happened to the 15 billion from just last week? It looks like Biden is paying for the whole Ukraine defense.

Reply(1)
15
Related
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Refugees#Russian#Ukrainian#The White House#Rbc
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Five Mi-17 helicopters, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 70 Humvees and 40 MILLION rounds of ammunition: The breakdown of Biden's arms shipments to Ukraine in full

The Biden administration has already sent five Mi-17 helicopters, more than two thousand Javelin anti-tank missiles and 70 Humvees along with 40 million rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian fighters along with hundreds and hundreds of small arms, according to a list obtained by DailyMail.com. With Ukraine desperately trying to hold...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy