Jennifer’s Book Chat

 5 days ago

If you’d like to start reading outside your comfort zone, this...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Roanoke Times

Baby's first book

The Woman’s Club of Radford is committed to increasing children’s literacy. In addition to the club’s participation in Reading Is Fundamental, the Babies into Books program gets books to babies right after birth. The program began in 1993. Since then more than 24,000 babies born at the...
RADFORD, VA
WestfairOnline

BANK’S BOOK DRIVE

As part of its fifth annual “Share the Love of Reading” book drive, Union Savings Bank (USB) in Danbury recently collected more than 2,000 new and gently used children’s books from its customers and staff. The books are now available at 28 USB branches and offices for the public to take and keep through the…
DANBURY, CT
E! News

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals What’s on Her TikTok FYP

Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter for a Good Cause. There's no TikTok dances needed to make it to Jennifer Lawrence's For You Page. The Don't Look Up actress recently shared on Netflix's Present Company podcast that her FYP is full of cottagecore vibes and resembles a farm more than anything else, according to audio that Netflix posted on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
INDIANA STATE
TechRadar

Critics are raving about Netflix's latest documentary – but viewers aren't convinced

Netflix has a real thing for con artists at the moment, and the streamer’s latest true-crime documentary lifts the lid on a very specific type of fraudster. After The Tinder Swindler and lavish drama Inventing Anna centered on crooks extracting wealth by feigning romantic interest and social status, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. charts the exploits of a vegan restaurateur and her mysterious husband.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
komando.com

What do you see in this optical illusion? The answer says a lot about you

Most people love a good optical illusion, visual puzzle or something that makes you stare intently at a blurry image until a 3D picture emerges. Some people can find it hard to see the correct image, indicating how their brains work. Do you remember the enormous online debate about whether...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

The Death of Elvira Comic Announced by Dynamite

A new Elvira comic book appears to be taking the Mistress of the Dark into uncharted territory, as The Death of Elvira teases the demise of the iconic character. Over the course of her career, the figure has confronted all manner of macabre characters with supernatural abilities, with the upcoming special seemingly taking the figure in an all-new direction. The special from Dynamite Entertainment has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which comes with a variety of perks and limited-edition incentives, including various covers, artwork, and other comics. You can secure your copy at the book's official Indiegogo campaign before the 40-page special is expected to debut this summer.
COMICS

