It seems like every year it gets harder and harder for me to wait until April 15 to plant my warm-season vegetables. Do I really need to wait until then to plant? — T.W. The answer to your question is yes, you will greatly improve the chances of your vegetables’ survival if you wait to plant until after our average last freeze date of April 15. And even then, you are still going to need to pay attention to the weather because an average is just that — meaning that some years the last freeze date will be before April 15, and some years the last freeze date will be after April 15.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO