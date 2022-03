It doesn’t look like that Lonzo Ball will be able to return soon for the Chicago Bulls as he recovers from his knee injury that needed surgery. Ball has been out since mid-January because of a left knee bone bruise and torn meniscus. He underwent surgery in the same month and has been expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks. However, eight weeks into his injury and surgery and there is still no concrete timetable for his return.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO