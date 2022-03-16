ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gingrich asks who is more incompetent, Biden or Harris?

By Hannah Grossman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted the White House and Democrats for being "totally out of touch with reality" on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday. Gingrich called out Vice President Kamala Harris's performance in Europe, saying it was too glaring of an embarrassment for it not to be noticed. "And...

Heavy D
5d ago

At least Biden had an excuse, his age. The Cackling Coot doesn't have any excuse at all.

Reply(1)
30
Biden is dazed & confused
5d ago

I say it’s a tie … what a disaster… 81 million votes from the sheeple

Reply
32
Ivan Murdock
5d ago

Both are failures. Neither one has done the first thing they promised the American people.

Reply
10
