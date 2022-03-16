ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberts leads Washington State past Santa Clara 63-50 in NIT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srISQ_0egUVT6500
1 of 6

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts had 23 points as Washington State beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Efe Abogidi had 13 points for Washington State (20-14). The Cougars had a season-high 10 blocks.

Jalen Williams added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Josip Vrankic had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (21-12).

State
Washington State
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

