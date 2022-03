Maxar has received much attention in the Ukraine war for its value to the U.S. government. Everyone has seen numerous satellite images from Ukraine in recent weeks. Just about all of the ones I saw had Maxar Technologies Inc.'s (MAXR) logo on them. That caught my attention. While the company operates in a growing market that is hugely important to governments, this has not yet been reflected in rising profits or profitability. Combined with the high debt and increasing competition, the stock is not a buy for me at the moment.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO